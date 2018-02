Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (R) smiles during a demonstration by Micoto Technology Inc. President Yasuaki Hiyama (L) of the medical simulator robot 'Mikoto' in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Chilean president recycles two mobiles to make medals for Tokyo 2020

The president of Chile on Monday contributed two mobile phones as part of a project to make the medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from recycled electronic devices.

Michelle Bachelet deposited the phones at a recycling station installed inside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, while accompanied by Yuriko Koike, the city's governor.