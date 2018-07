Chilean shot putter Natalia Duco celebrates on 07 June 2018 after winning the gold medal at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

The Chilean Athletics Federation (Fedachi) confirmed Friday that shot putter Natalia Duco, one of the country's most prominent athletes, tested positive for a banned substance in April and has been provisionally suspended.

Duco, 29, tested positive for GHRP-6, a synthetic substance that increases the amount of growth hormone circulating in the body, prior to last month's South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia.