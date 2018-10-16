Coach Reinaldo Rueda, who has compiled a record of 2-2-3 at the helm of the Chilean national soccer team, called on fans to be patient as the squad makes the transition to a new strategy on the field.

"Math is one thing and what we create another. We have to look at a mix of important factors, like performance and which young men we can count on for the Copa America and (World Cup) qualifying. On the other hand, there's a list of important men that have recently reduced their playing time with clubs, and we don't know if they're going to stay on," Rueda said during a press conference on Monday.