Shi Yuqi of China in action against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia during the Asian Games' badminton men's team gold-medal match in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (C) of Indonesia is carried off on a stretcher after retiring late in his opening singles match versus China's Shi Yuqi in the Asian Games' badminton men's team gold-medal match in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon (L) and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (R) of Indonesia in action against Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China during the Asian Games' badminton men's team gold-medal match in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA/-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (bottom) of Indonesia lies on the court as Shi Yuqi of China approaches him during the Asian Games' badminton men's team gold-medal match in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

China's Chen Long in action against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia during the Asian Games' badminton men's team gold-medal match in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Zhang Nan (L) and Liu Cheng (R) of China celebrate after clinching the badminton men's team gold medal with a three-game victory over Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

China dashed the hopes of the home crowd by securing a 3-1 victory here Wednesday night over Indonesia in the final of the Asian Games' badminton men's team competition.

In a contest played before a raucous crowd that loudly cheered every point won by the Indonesian players, China took a 1-0 lead when the host nation's No. 1 singles player, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, was forced to retire with severe leg cramps late in the third game of his match against Shi Yuqi.