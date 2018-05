Kristian Karlsson of Sweden in action against Fan Zhendong of China during the first men's semifinal at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS EKSTROMER

Ma Long of China in action against Mattias Karlsson of Sweden during the first men's semi-final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China has eased its way into the men's final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships, brushing aside host Sweden 3-0 here Saturday.

Reigning Olympic men's singles gold medalist and world champion Ma Long kicked things off by defeating Mattias Karlsson in straight games.