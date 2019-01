Players of Kyrgyz Republic (White Shirts) celebrate after scoring the 1-0 lead during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between China and Kyrgyz Republic in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Matiash Pavel (L) goalkeeper of Kyrgyz Republic concedes a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between China and Kyrgyz Republic in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Yu Dabao (L) of China scores the 2-1 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between China and Kyrgyz Republic in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Yu Dabao of China celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between China and Kyrgyz Republic in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

China's national soccer team on Monday bounced back to defeat Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C opener held at Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain.

China leads Group C standings with three points, pending the result of the match pitting South Korea against the Philippines later in the day.