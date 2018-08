Kim Song-i of North Korea in action against Zhu Yuling of China during the women's Table Tennis team final between China and North Korea at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Chen Meng of China in action against Cha Hyo-sim of North Korea during the women's Table Tennis team final between China and North Korea at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Wang Manyu (L) of China celebrates with team members after winning her game against Kim Nam Hae of North Korea at the women's Table Tennis team final between China and North Korea at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

China defeated North Korea 3-0 to take the gold medal in the women's team table tennis final on Tuesday at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The Chinese team of Wang Manyu, Zhu Yuling and Chen Meng swept aside their opponents from the democratic People's Republic of Korea, winning three consecutive matches to take the best-of-five series.