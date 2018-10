Victory George of Nigeria competes in the Women's Long Jump Stage 2 at the Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Salima Tete of India controls the ball in the Hockey's Women's Gold Medal Match between India and Argentina at the Hockey Field, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Diego Armando Zuluaga Cuevas of Colombia (blue) in action against Halil Gokdeniz of Turkey during the Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg Bronze Medal Match at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Walton for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Isabel Velasco of Spain competes in the Women's 100m Hurdles Stage 2 Heat 1 at the Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Agustina Sofia Giannasio of Argentina in action as she competes in the Semi-final of the Archery Mixed International Team Event at the Archery Range, Tecnopolis Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joe Toth for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

China and Japan on Sunday added more medals to their table at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, putting Hungary, currently ranked second behind Russia in the medal standings, at risk.

Japan’s Takeru Kitazono won in the gymnastics men's rings final, adding another gold medal for his country, while China achieved a double gold thanks to Fantao Fu and Xinyi Fan’s victories in the men’s and women’s trampoline, respectively.