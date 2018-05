Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in action against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei during their Uber Cup Group quarterfinal match at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in action against Chen Long of China during their Thomas Cup quarterfinal match at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chen Long of China in action against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei during their Thomas Cup quarterfinal match at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Chinese and Japanese national badminton teams, top contenders in the women's Uber Cup competition and the men's Thomas Cup, booked their places in the semi-finals of both events with victories here Thursday.

Led by two-time world champion and reigning Olympic men's singles gold medalist Chen Long, the Chinese swept three straight hard-fought matches against Chinese Taipei at IMPACT Arena in Bangkok.