Takeshi Kamura (L) and Keigo Sonoda (R) of Japan compete against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia in the men's doubles match in the quarterfinal stage of the 2019 Badminton Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan competes against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia in the women's singles match in the quarterfinal stage of the 2019 Badminton Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Japanese fans cheer their team as Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan compete against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi (not pictured) of Malaysia during the men's doubles match in the quarterfinal stage of the 2019 Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Keigo Sonoda of Japan competes against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi (not pictured) of Malaysia during the men's doubles match in the quarterfinal stage of the 2019 Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China, on May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Co-favorites Japan and host China remain on course for a blockbuster final at the Sudirman Cup, the world mixed-team badminton championship, with both nations having advanced comfortably to the tournament's final four.

Japan faced some strong resistance in the opening men's doubles match of their quarterfinal clash Friday against Malaysia.