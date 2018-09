Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina reacts as he plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL MURPHY

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her second round match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The China Open tennis tournament was set to kick off on Sunday with the some of the world's biggest names in the female lineup, while some of the heavyweights of the men's competition withdrew.

Romanian Simona Halep, winner of this year's French Open, is seeded first in the women's competition and will play her first-round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Sunday in Beijing.