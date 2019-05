Li Junhui of China competes against Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe of Japan (both not pictured) during the men's doubles match in the final of the 2019 Sudirman Cup in Nanning, Guangxi, China, on May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

China celebrates after winning the 2019 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

China routed Japan three matches to none here Sunday in an anti-climactic final of the Sudirman Cup, the world mixed-team badminton championship.

The Chinese men's doubles duo of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen kicked off this much-anticipated battle of tournament co-favorites in dominant fashion with a comprehensive 21-18, 21-10 victory over Yuta Watanabe and Hiroyuki Endo.