Denmark's Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action during his semi-final match against China's Chen Long at the Malaysia Masters tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

China's Chen Long in action during his semi-final match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

China's Chen Long in action during his semi-final match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Chinese badminton great Chen Long defeated Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 21-13, 21-18 here Saturday to advance to the men's singles final of the Malaysia Masters.

The two former world champions were closely matched in the early going at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.