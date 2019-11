Fan's react during the Final of League of Legends esport tournament between Team G2 Esports against Team FunPlus Phoenix in Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Team FunPlus Phoenix celebrate winning the Final of League of Legends esport tournament between Team G2 Esports against Team FunPlus Phoenix in Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Fan's react during the Final of League of Legends esport tournament between Team G2 Esports against Team FunPlus Phoenix in Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Team FunPlus Phoenix celebrate winning the Final of League of Legends esport tournament between Team G2 Esports against Team FunPlus Phoenix in Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Team FunPlus Phoenix celebrate winning the Final of League of Legends esport tournament between Team G2 Esports against Team FunPlus Phoenix in Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

FunPlus Phoenix was proclaimed world champion of the "League of Legends" for the first time on Sunday after it overcame G2 Esports 3-0 in the final in Paris.

The League of Legends world has new dominators - Chinese teams, who won the championship last year with Invictus and repeated the feat this year with FPX, displacing squads from South Korea who had won the five previous competitions.