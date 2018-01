China's Li Haotong prepares to hit a shot during the final round of the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a shot during the final round of the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

China's Li Haotong poses with the trophy following his victory in the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Li Haotong of China on Sunday defeated Rory McIlroy by one stroke, clinching the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament title.

After four rounds, Li hit a total of 265 strokes and finished 23 under par, one shot ahead of Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who won the title back in 2009 and 2015.