Li Haotong of China plays a shot during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Li Haotong of China shot a 8-under 64 on Saturday to take the lead at 20-under par after three rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, one shot ahead of two-time champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.

McIlroy, winner of this European Tour event in the United Arab Emirates in 2009 and 2015, led after two rounds at 15-under and shot a 4-under 68 in the third round to put himself in excellent position heading into Sunday.