Liu Xiang of China on her way to winning the gold medal in the women's 50m Backstroke final of the Swimming events at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Chinese swimmer Liu Xiang on Tuesday set a new world record at the women's 50-meter backstroke event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Liu clocked a time of 26.98 seconds to take gold, ahead of her compatriot Fu Yuanhui who took silver (27.68), while Japan's Natsumi Sakai got bronze (27.91).