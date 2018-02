Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada perform during the Pair Short Program in the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR), perform during the Pair Short Program in the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China perform during the Pair Short Program of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were on track for the gold medal in the Pairs Figure Skating after posting the highest score in the short program on Wednesday.

The pair scored 82.39, ahead of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov with the Olympic Athletes of Russia in second who scored 81.68, and Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford with 76.82.