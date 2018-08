Yaru Zhang of China bites her gold medal during the awards ceremony of the women's cycling BMX final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Wiji Lestari (L) of Indonesia and Chutikan Kitwanitsathian (R) of Thailand in action during the women's cycling BMX final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(L-R) Silver medalist Chutikan Kitwanitsathian of Thailand, gold medalist Yaru Zhang of China and bronze medalist Wiji Lestari of Indonesia pose for photographs during the awards ceremony of the women's cycling BMX final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG