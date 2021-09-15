China's National Games kicked off Wednesday under strict Covid-19 measures to test the country's zero tolerance approach to the virus for the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for February 2022 in Beijing.
China tests Covid-19 measures for Beijing 2022 at National Games
A worker walks past mascots for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, in Beijing, China, 07 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
China's National Games kicked off Wednesday under strict Covid-19 measures to test the country's zero tolerance approach to the virus for the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for February 2022 in Beijing.