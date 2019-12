Carlos Tevez (L) of Shanghai Shenhua vies for the ball with Jiang Tao (R) of Beijing Guoan during the Chinese Super League soccer match between Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China, Apr.2, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has announced new rules to restrict the salary of foreign players to a maximum of $3.3 million including tax, a measure supported by the country's clubs, official media reported on Friday.

CFA’s new chairman Chen Xuyuan said the new salary cap was to prevent China’s professional football collapsing since “our clubs had too much money burned” on them.