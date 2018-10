epa07084352 A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Maria Sol Ordas of Argentina in the lead ahead of Elin Lindroth of Sweden and Greta Jaanson of Estonia during the Final A of the Rowing Womens Single Sculls at Diques at Puerto Madero, Urban Park with the Puente de la Mujer in the background during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/Joe Toth for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Yalda Valinejad of Iran celebrates after beating Nadica Bozanic of Serbia, winning the gold medal, in the Taekwondo competition, during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Yalda Valinejad (L) from Iran celebrates with her coach after beating Nadica Bozanic from Serbia, in the Taekwondo competition, during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

epa07084669 A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Yu Hanaguruma of Japan competing in the Swimming Men's 200m Breaststroke Final during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/FLORIAN EISELE for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa07084675 A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Vladislav Gerasimenko of Russia in action during the Final of the Swimming Mens 4vó100m Medley Relay during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/FLORIAN EISELE for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa07084546 A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Chuqin Wang of China in action in the Table Tennis Men's Singles Gold Medal Match during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/GABRIEL HEUSI for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa07084548 A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Yingsha Sun of China serves during the match against Miu Hirano of Japan in the Table Tennis Womens Singles Gold Medal match during the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/GABRIEL HEUSI for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa07083629 A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Chaudhary Saurabh of India during the Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol Final at the Shooting Range, Tecnopolis Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 October 2018. EPA/Adam Warner for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

China on Wednesday won the first place in table tennis and India added a new gold in shooting, while host Argentina broke the curse and won its first gold on the fourth day of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games.

In a double Asian classic against Japan, the Chinese representatives won both individual finals. First Yingsha Sun defeated Miu Hirano 4-1 and the same result was repeated by Chuqin Wang against Tomokazu Harimoto.