Germany's team poses with their silver medals for photographers after the men's World Team Table Tennis Championships final in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Team China celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the men's final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS EKSTROMER/SWEDEN OUT

China's Fan Zhendong poses with his trophy for the best player of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Chinese team celebrates winning the men's final against Germany at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China won the men's final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships on Sunday, defeating Germany 3-0 to take its ninth straight title.

"Today, I was very active. In these matches, you need to be technically and mentally good, both are equally important. When I was losing in the second game, I tried to take the initiative," China's Ma Long said.