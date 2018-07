Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade reacts during the fourth period of game four of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RHONA WISE

Chinese first division basketball club the Zhejiang Golden Bulls has offered former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade a lucrative three-year contract, official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat is and currently a free agent, has not yet confirmed whether he will accept the offer, believed to be worth $25 million over three years.