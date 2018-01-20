A Chinese fisherman has died as a result of a crash between his vessel and a racing yacht competing in the international Volvo Ocean Race in waters near Hong Kong, race organizers confirmed Saturday.
The nighttime accident occurred Friday during the round-the-world competition's fourth leg between Melbourne and Hong Kong, when the Vestas 11th Hour Racing team of United States competitor Mark Towill and Spaniard Roberto Bermúdez de Castro collided with the fishing boat in Chinese waters outside Hong Kong.