Workers examine the damaged bow of the 'Vestas 11th Hour Racing' at a dry dock on Tsing Yi Island, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Workers examine the damaged bow of the 'Vestas 11th Hour Racing' at a dry dock on Tsing Yi Island, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A handout photo made available by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service (GFS) is a screenshot from an infrared camera's monitor showing the scene as a government helicopter searches for survivors in a fatal nighttime crash between the 'Vestas 11th Hour Racing' high speed endurance sailing boat and a mainland Chinese fishing boat in Chinese coastal waters during the Volvo Ocean Race, at sea off Hong Kong, China, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HONG KONG GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT

An undated handout photo made available by the Volvo Ocean Race shows the 'Vestas 11th Hour Racing' high speed endurance sailing boat in action at sea in international waters during the Volvo Ocean Race, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMORY ROSS/VOLVO OCEAN RACE/HANDOUT

A Chinese fisherman has died as a result of a crash between his vessel and a racing yacht competing in the international Volvo Ocean Race in waters near Hong Kong, race organizers confirmed Saturday.

The nighttime accident occurred Friday during the round-the-world competition's fourth leg between Melbourne and Hong Kong, when the Vestas 11th Hour Racing team of United States competitor Mark Towill and Spaniard Roberto Bermúdez de Castro collided with the fishing boat in Chinese waters outside Hong Kong.