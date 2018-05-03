Carlos Tevez of Shanghai Shenhua reacts during the Chinese Super League soccer match between Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China, Apr. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese Super League is debating whether to introduce a salary cap in order to curb clubs' financial problems, state media reported on Thursday.

State-run China Daily said that wage limit would amount to 75 percent of each club's annual income.