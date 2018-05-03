The Chinese Super League is debating whether to introduce a salary cap in order to curb clubs' financial problems, state media reported on Thursday.
State-run China Daily said that wage limit would amount to 75 percent of each club's annual income.
Carlos Tevez of Shanghai Shenhua reacts during the Chinese Super League soccer match between Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, China, Apr. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
