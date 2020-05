Chinese university students practice playing online games in a classroom during their electronic sports lesson at Beijing Geely University in Beijing, China, 20 September 2018. EPA/FILE/WU HONG

Two members of China’s top political advisory body have proposed the use of facial recognition technology to tackle gaming addiction in children, a growing issue in the Asian country.

According to news outlet Sixth Tone, Xhu Yongxin and Guan Tiangang, members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) tabled the proposal during the body’s annual meeting, which got underway in Beijing last week.