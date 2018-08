Besiktas' Demba Ba reacts after missing a chance against Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League match Galatasaray vs Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey May 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Chinese footballer Zhang Li has been banned for six games for racially insulting Senegal's Demba Ba, the Chinese Football Association announced on Friday.

Demba Ba, who currently plays for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, has played for English Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle.