Xu Xin of China in action against Koki Niwa of Japan during the men's singles quarter-finals against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, 18 August 2018. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Ma Te of China in action against Daniel Habesohn of Austria during the men's singles quarter-finals against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Zheng Peifeng of China in action against Kenta Matsudaira of Japan during the men's singles quarter-finals at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Kenta Matsudaira of Japan in action against Zheng Peifeng of China during men's singles quarter-final action at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Ding Ning of China in action against Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan during the women's singles quarter-finals at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Two days after a star Chinese table-tennis player crashed out in the first round, the Asian nation reasserted its dominance here Saturday at the Bulgaria Open.

In men's singles, second-ranked Xu Xin comfortably advanced to Saturday night's semi-finals with an 11-1, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over Japan's Koki Niwa, the world No. 11.