Chinese Super League team Shenzhen FC on Tuesday announced the dismissal of its Spanish coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro and the hiring of former Italian coach Roberto Donadoni in his place.

In a statement published on their official WeChat account, the team´s management said that Caro's dismissal was mutually agreed upon, and thanked him for his work and wished him the best for the future.