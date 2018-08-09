Shuai Peng of China during her first round match against Marta Kostyuk of the Ukraine at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

The Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been banned for six months and was fined $10,000 for infringing the sport's anti-corruption program by seeking to change her doubles partner after the sign-in deadline.

The Tennis Integrity Unit, based in London, announced the sanction Wednesday, with three months of the ban and $5,000 suspended, after discovering that Peng Shuai "used coercion and offered the possibility of financial reward in return for her main draw partner agreeing to withdraw from the ladies doubles event at Wimbledon 2017."