Miu Hirano of Japan in action against Liu Shiwen of China during the women's final between China and Japan at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS EKSTROMER

China's women's team lost its opening match of Saturday's final but rallied to defeat Japan 3-1 and capture its 21st title at the World Team Table Tennis Championships.

Japan's Mima Ito injected some drama into the final - played at Halmstad Arena in this southwestern city - by defeating Liu Shiwen 11-9, 8-11, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10 in the opening match.