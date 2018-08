Orbelin Pineda of Chivas celebrates after scoring a goal against crosstown rival Atlas during Matchday 7 of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Atlas' Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Cristian Calderon of (R) Atlas vies for the ball with Isaac Brizuela (L) of Chivas during Matchday 7 of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Atlas' Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Edyairth Ortega (L) of Atlas vies for the ball with Michael Perez (R) of Chivas during Matchday 7 of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Atlas' Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Chivas topped crosstown rival Atlas 1-0 in a Mexican league contest that kicked off the Apertura championship's Matchday 7, which will continue on Saturday.

Midfielder Orbelin Pineda scored the lone goal of Friday night's game at Jalisco Stadium when he seized on the home side's failed attempt to clear a pass by Gael Sandoval and blasted a right-footed shot into the back of the net in the 64th minute.