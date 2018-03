Morelia's Raul Ruidiaz (L) vies for the ball with Chivas' Oswaldo Alanis during Matchday 13 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament. The game was played at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia's Emmanuel Loeschbor (R) vies for the ball with Chivas' Edson Torres during Matchday 13 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament. The game was played at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia's Raul Ruidiaz (C) vies for the ball with Chivas' Carlos Salcido (L) and Isaac Brizuela during Matchday 13 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament. The game was played at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Winger Rodolfo Pizarro scored two goals to lead Guadalajara to a 2-1 away victory over Morelia in Matchday 13 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship, which will continue on Saturday.

The victory was a crucial one for Chivas, which is trying to rally after a poor start to the season and earn a playoff berth.