Current Chivas defense Van Rankin (L) playing for his old team Pumas against the America May 2 2018 at University city in Mexico City(Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Núñez

Chivas defender Josecarlos Van Rankin says his team is not the favorite in Friday night's match against crosstown rival Atlas despite the latter's poor start to the 2018-2019 Mexican league's Apertura championship.

That Matchday 7 contest at Atlas' Jalisco Stadium will be the latest edition of the Clasico Tapatio, which pits Guadalajara's two main soccer clubs.