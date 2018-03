Chivas' Alejandro Mayorga (R) vies for the ball with Wilguens Aristilde (L) of Cibao during the CONCACAF Champions League match between Chivas de Guadalajara of Mexico and Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Chivas' Miguel Basurto (L) heads the ball while in action against Marcel Hernandez (R) of Cibao during the CONCACAF Champions League match between Chivas de Guadalajara of Mexico and Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Chivas' players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Cibao FC's during the CONCACAF Champions League match between Chivas de Guadalajara of Mexico and Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Mexican club Chivas easily advanced to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, following up their 2-0 road victory over Dominican side Cibao in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash by drubbing their opponent 5-0 at home.

The Guadalajara squad's superior skill was evident from the outset here Wednesday night at Estadio Akron, while Cibao's defense held up in the early going but then was powerless to stop a flood of second-half goals.