File photograph showing Chivas' Angel Zaldivar (l)vying for the ball with Atlas' Daniel Arreaola (r) in Guadalajara, Mexico, Nov 4, 2017. File EPA-EFE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

Mexican soccer club Chivas on Sunday returned to the pre-season campaign ahead of the Mexican League's 2018 Apertura tournament amid uncertainty regarding whether Argentine coach Matias Almeyda will continue to helm the squad.

The coach, who had the players to his home for dinner on Saturday night, will wait until Sunday to tell his team his final decision, striker Angel Zaldivar told reporters.