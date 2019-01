Chivas' player Alan Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Toluca and Chivas of the Mexican Tournament held at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 20 January 2019. EPA- EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Chivas' player Hiram Mier (R) vies for the ball against Toluca's Enrique Triverio (L) during the match between Toluca and Chivas of the Mexican Tournament held at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 20 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco