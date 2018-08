Necaxa's Leobardo Lopez reacts during a Matchday 6 contest of the Mexican league's Apertura championship between Chivas de Guadalajara and Necaxa at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Mario de Luna (L) of Chivas vies for the ball with Victor Davila (R) of Necaxa during Matchday 6 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. The contest was played at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Angel Zaldivar (C) of Chivas vies for the ball with Ruben Gonzalez (L) and goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez (R) of Nexaca during Matchday 6 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. The match was played at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Angel Zaldivar converted a penalty try in the 25th minute to lift Chivas to a 1-0 home victory over Necaxa in Matchday 6 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship.

For the Guadalajara club, Tuesday night's win at Akron Stadium was its second in the opening tournament of the 2018-2019 Mexican-league season and its first at home.