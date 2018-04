Chivas de Guadalajara player Rodolfo Pizarro (R) vies for the ball with Auro Junior (L) of Toronto FC during the second-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final, a match played at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on April 25, 2018. Chivas edged Toronto 3-3 (4-2) on aggregate, clinching victory in a penalty shootout. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Chivas de Guadalajara players celebrate on April 25, 2018, after winning the CONCACAF Champions League title for the first time since the inaugural edition of the tournament 56 years ago. Chivas edged Toronto FC 3-3 (4-2) on aggregate in a penalty shootout at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Fans of Mexican soccer club Chivas de Guadalajara celebrate their team's victory in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. The second leg of the final was played on April 25, 2018, at Akron Stadium in Guadajalara, Mexico. Chivas defeated Toronto FC 3-3 (4-2) on aggregate to win their first title in this North American club competition since the inaugural edition in 1962. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Chivas de Guadalajara player Orbelin Pineda celebrates after scoring a goal during the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final, which was played on April 25, 2018, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara edged Toronto FC 3-3 (4-2) on aggregate in a penalty shootout. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Chivas de Guadalajara of Mexican soccer celebrate with the trophy after winning the CONCACAF Champions League title and ending a 56-year championship drought at that tournament. Chivas edged Toronto 3-3 (4-2) on aggregate in a penalty shootout at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Mexican-league club Chivas edged Toronto FC 3-3 (4-2) in a penalty shootout here in the final of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League, ending a 56-year title drought in North America's premier club soccer competition.

Chivas came into Wednesday night's second leg at Akron Stadium having defeated the Major League Soccer club 2-1 a week ago and proceeded to make the score 3-1 on aggregate with a goal by Orbelin Pineda in the 19th minute.