The choice of Madrid to host the Copa Libertadores final between Argentine clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors next week is "irreversible," South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez said.

The Conmebol official said in a press conference ahead of the Women's Under-17 World Cup Saturday in the Uruguayan capital that Spain was a perfect host because it was home to the largest number of Argentines living outside the South American country.