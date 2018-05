The pack of riders competes in the 21st and final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a 115-km run in Rome, Italy, on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

British rider Chris Froome of team Sky poses with the Giro d'Italia cycling trophy after the 21st and final stage running for 115 km in Rome, Italy, on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Britain's Chris Froome (Sky) on Sunday clinched his first Giro d'Italia title, to become the first British cyclist to win the Italian road race, as Sam Bennett of Ireland (Bora Hansgrohe) took the 21th and final stage.

Froome secured the title midway through the final 115-kilometer (71-mile) stage, as seven of the 10 laps initially scheduled were neutralized upon the riders' request.