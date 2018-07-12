Boston Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez hits the ball down the third base line during the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jul 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo (L) and center fielder Delino DeShields (R) both try to field the ball during the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jul 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Starting pitcher Chris Sale on Wednesday got 12 strikeouts over seven innings and led the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Sale (10-4) scattered six hits in seven innings, walked one and struck out 12.