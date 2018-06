Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (L) and forward Yussuf Poulsen (R) pictured with head coach Age Hareide (C) during a press conference at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Denmark coach Age Hareide on Wednesday said in a press conference ahead of the national team's 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Australia that he expected great things from midfielder Christian Eriksen, a player who can change the course of a game for the "Danish Dynamite."

Hareide praised Eriksen, a Tottenham player and the team's undisputed star, saying "Christian is a player who can change matches, and we try to get him involved as much as we can."