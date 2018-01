Hyeon Chung (R)of South Korea celebrates his win against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during round four on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on during a break in his fourth round match against Chung Hyeon of South Korea at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

South Korea's Hyeon Chung on Monday continued his dream run in the Australian Open, stunning former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) and reaching a Grand Slam quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

Chung also became the first Korean in history to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.