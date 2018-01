Alexander Zverev of Germany leaves the court after losing his third round match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Hyeon Chung of South Korea celebrates his win against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their third round match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Alexander Zverev of Germany throws his racquet while in action against Hyeon Chung of South Korea during their third round match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Hyeon Chung of South Korea reacts after winning his third round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH