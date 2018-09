Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in action during her third round match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Daria Kasatkina of Russia reacts during her third round match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts after her third round match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova defeated No. 13 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open.

Cibulkova continued the form which saw her eliminate world number one Simona Halep in round 2, saw off the Wimbledon and Roland Garros quarter-finalist in one hour and 43 minutes.