Croatia's Marin Cilic on Thursday defeated German qualifier Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 to book a place in the third round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam event, held on clay court.

Cilic, the third seed, needed two hours and 50 minutes to dispatch Hurkacz, ending the Polish tennis pro's best run at a Grand Slam event.