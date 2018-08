Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Milos Raonic of Canada in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Croatian Marin Cilic, seventh seeded, and Serbian Novak Djokovic (10th) will face each other in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, after eliminating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta (13th) and Canada's Milos Raonic, respectively, on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Cilic, 7th in the ATP world ranking, only needed two sets, 7-6 (7) and 6-4, to beat Carreno Busta, thirteenth in the world, who still can't find a way to beat the Croatian on the circuit.