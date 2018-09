Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates upon defeating Belgium's David Goffin at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPS/JUSTIN LANE

Photo showing the venue for the tennis match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Belgium's David Goffin, on Sept. 3, 2018, at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/COREY SIPKIN

Belgium's David Goffin falls on a play during his match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Croatia's Marin Cilic, the 7th seed at the US Open, on Monday demonstrated his superiority over Belgium's David Goffin, downing him in three sets 7-6 (6), 6-2 and 6-4, and winning a ticket to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, New York.

The 29-year-old Cilic's next rival at his 10th US Open will be Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 21st seed, who defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5 earlier on Monday.